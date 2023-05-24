A major setback for European Commissioner Frans Timmermans and his proposal to restore nature: Belgian Prime Minister De Croo was the first head of government to oppose it explicitly.

In the Belgian television program To the point said the prime minister on Tuesday evening: ‘We must press the pause button at European level.’ According to him, EU countries should give priority to the fight against climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. “That is the priority and there is a risk that the new nature rules will make that struggle more difficult. Europe must guard against a lasagna of rules, which makes it difficult to invest. (…) We must not overload the cart.”

European Commissioner Frans Timmermans underlined on Monday that nature restoration and the fight against climate change go hand in hand. They are both part of the so-called Green Deal: the large package of measures that the EU is implementing to become a sustainable economy. And where nature restoration and the energy transition would collide, for example with the construction of wind turbines at sea, the energy transition will be given priority, as it simply states in the European Commission’s proposal, said Timmermans.

What is the Wildlife Restoration Act? The proposed nature restoration law includes measures to improve soil quality and halt the decline of insect species that pollinate crops. The European Commission has come up with this because biodiversity in Europe has been declining for years. She points out that agriculture and our food supply are highly dependent on nature. More than 75 percent of crops depend on pollinators, such as bees, bumblebees and hoverflies that fly from flower to flower, transferring the pollen grains to the pistil. So that they bear fruit. It is precisely those insects that are now dying. However, opponents fear new regulations, while it is already difficult enough to implement existing laws of nature. See the nitrogen problem in the Netherlands. The Netherlands has been drawing attention to this for weeks. But where Minister Van der Wal (Nitrogen) is committed to adjusting the proposals, the Prime Minister of Belgium now says outright that they have to leave the table completely for the time being.

De Croo’s statements cause commotion in his own country. Coalition partner the Greens are furious that the prime minister has taken a position without any prior consultation. “This is not the government’s line,” said Federal Environment Minister Zakia Khattabi (Ecolo). One of the party’s two chairmen, Nadia Naji, even calls the Prime Minister’s statements “outrageous” on Twitter. She writes: ,,Nature and climate go hand in hand. Instead of wanting to press a pause button, you just need to accelerate.”

And then there are the Flemish and Walloon governments. In Belgium, the federal government may only take a position on many issues if the governments of Flanders, Wallonia and the Brussels region agree. Several times in recent years, the representative of Belgium has therefore had to sit on his hands during European meetings.

The Walloon Minister of the Environment, Céline Tellier (from the green party Ecolo): ,,I fell off my chair. This is not Belgium's position. This law is important. We still have a few weeks to find a Belgian consensus." Her Flemish colleague, Zuhal Demir (of the center-right N-VA) wants to go the other way. 'De Croo should not question one law, but the entire European climate policy. Just pressing a pause button for that one law is a bit neither meat nor fish, "she said in a written response to the broadcast. "If De Croo really wants to profile himself as a great leader, he will join Macron and myself and plead for a reality check of the entire European climate policy." Earlier, French President Macron had called for such a pause, but then said he had been misunderstood.

June 15

On Tuesday, the Agriculture Committee of the European Parliament voted against the proposed law. The Fisheries Committee will follow later this week. But leading on this subject is the Environment Committee, which will vote on June 15. Then it is the turn of the entire parliament and if the law is still alive, negotiations with the 27 member states will follow.

For Frans Timmermans, it is perhaps the toughest opposition he has had since the introduction of his green plans in 2020. Earlier this year, Germany turned against an agreement at the very last minute to restrict the sale of new passenger cars with an internal combustion engine, also part of the Green Deal. But there was great indignation about this in most other countries and in parliament and a compromise could be found within a few weeks. That seems to be out of sight for the nature restoration law.