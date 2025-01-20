The materials were obtained in conditions of semi-slavery or from areas with war conflicts, according to the ‘Financial Times’.

Belgium has opened a criminal investigation against Apple following allegations made against it that it has obtained “blood minerals”that is, obtained in conditions of semi-slavery or from areas with war conflicts, according to ‘Financial Times’.

The criminal complaint alleges that Apple purchases tantalum, a mineral extracted from coltan, as well as tin, tungsten and gold at mines whose profits go to guerrillas that operate in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and that allow child labor.

The conflict has displaced millions of people in the eastern part of the country, a region where rape and murder of civilians are common.

The DRC already presented complaints in December in both Belgium and France against subsidiaries of the American technology group, for which it alleged that they used minerals supplied by armed groups that continually violate human rights.









For its part, Apple has “flatly” refuted the claims carried out by the Central African nation and has said it is “deeply committed to the responsible supply of minerals.”