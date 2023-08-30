Single men who apply for asylum in Belgium will no longer receive a shelter for the time being. The Belgian government wants to reserve all places for families with children.

Her decision goes against the law and may result in more single male asylum seekers trying their luck in the Netherlands. “I don’t want to get behind the facts. That is why I am already taking the decision to reserve all available places for families with children. I absolutely want to prevent children from ending up on the street,” said the Belgian Secretary of State for Asylum and Migration, Nicole de Moor, to the VRT-Journal on Tuesday evening. She has ordered Fedasil, the Belgian COA, to no longer admit single men to the shelter.

Where they should go, the State Secretary did not say. In Brussels, hundreds of people sleep on the streets and in squats every night, including asylum seekers. Private aid organizations are doing their best to help them, and where possible also to offer them a place to sleep. But at the reception locations of the Belgian government, male migrants without a wife and children can no longer enter.

Every asylum seeker in Belgium, just like in the Netherlands, has the right to shelter and food until his or her asylum procedure has been completed. But enough reception places is certainly as big a problem in Belgium as it is in the Netherlands. In previous shortages at the end of last year, women and children were given priority. But if there were places available, single men were still allowed in. There are now about 2000 on the waiting list. They can now also whistle for a spot.

In the past two years, the Belgian government has already been convicted about 8,000 times by judges because it was unable to offer people a place. De Moor has always refused to pay the penalties imposed on her. Last February, it led to bailiffs visiting her office to seize goods, including a freezer, an espresso machine and 75 chairs.

In the Netherlands, State Secretary Van der Burg called on municipalities last spring not to make any distinction. Some municipalities wanted to receive families and women, but not single men. If municipalities do not respond to his call, Van der Burg wrote to the House of Representatives, then things will not go well, but rather unwillingly.

His Belgian colleague now makes such a distinction. De Moor points out that Belgium already receives many asylum seekers. “That is really no longer the case. This year, 19,000 asylum seekers have arrived in Belgium, in Portugal there are 1,500. A country with a similar population,” she said.

She does expect that European agreements will bring 'easing', but only in the long term. In June, the 27 EU countries concluded a migration pact: stricter controls at the external borders, removing the 'with no chance' asylum seekers from there and a fairer distribution of the rest among the various countries. Shortly afterwards, an agreement with Tunisia followed: that would stop migrants in exchange for financial support. The latter agreement has now been heavily criticized: migrants would no longer die in the Mediterranean Sea, but in the desert.

Belgian lawyers immediately reacted strongly to the decision to no longer admit single men to the shelter. “This is extremely disturbing. We know that there are not enough shelters, but it is short-sighted not to think beyond that conclusion. These men now end up on the street,” said Marie Doutrepont of Progress Lawyers. She goes to court.