A bang, after which the fire spread rapidly. Tatiana (5 years old), Olivia (8 years old), Natacha (10 years old), Mélissa (14 years old) and their parents Martine and Robert died on Tuesday evening in a serious house fire in the Belgian town of Huy. A nanny tried to save the family of six. But all help came too late. A reconstruction.
Sibren Dejaegher
