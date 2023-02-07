Belgium | Media: Major police operation in central Brussels due to armed suspects

According to local media, around 30 police officers and a helicopter participated in the operation.

Belgium A large-scale police operation began in Brussels on Monday evening, searching for armed suspects, they say Politico and Times of Brussels -newspaper.

The police operation was underway in the district containing the administrative buildings of the European Union.

According to local media, the suspects were located in a building on Rue Boduognat near the European Commission building. About 30 policemen are said to have participated in the operation, and a police helicopter has also been seen over the area.

The authorities have not yet commented in more detail on the progress of the operation or how many suspects are involved.

Police operation falls at a sensitive time. The EU is preparing for the president of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky for a possible visit to Brussels on Thursday.

President of the European Council Charles Michel has invited Zelenskyi to participate in the EU’s future summit, Michelin’s representative said on Monday.

If Zelenskyi really comes to Brussels, it would be only his second trip abroad since Russia launched its attack on Ukraine at the end of February last year. Zelenskyi visited Washington in December.