An amazing race

During the span of the Belgian Grand Prix There were several drivers who seemed to be able to take home the prestigious Spa-Francorchamps race. The one who came out on top was George Russellwho with his team opted for a risky one-stop strategy that was definitely off the radar in the pre-race. Lewis Hamilton came in second, with an unexpected and deserved Mercedes one-two. Only third was McLaren with Oscar Piastri, who seemed to have the fastest car in his hands. Fourth place went to Ferrari with Charles Leclerc, who started from pole and led until the third lap.

Mazzola’s analysis

The engineer Louis Mazzola – long time in Ferrari – he commented on the hot topic Instagram the Spa-Francorchamps race, focusing on various topics: “Another exciting race. Masterpiece of Mercedes and Russell he has shown that he is a driver who can read the races very well, he has done a strategically masterful race.

They have disappointed the McLarensthe drivers failed to capitalise on the goodness of the car. Norris very disappointing. Very tough for Verstappen who couldn’t do better than fifth place.

Good race by Leclerc who managed to take fourth place with a difficult car even if the gap from the leaders was very small. Strange strategy on Sainz”.