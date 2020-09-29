Belgium launches its tracking application against covid-19. (NICOLAS MAETERLINCK / MAXPPP)

With several months behind the other countries of the European Union, and after having hesitated a lot on the subject, Belgium is also embarking on digital tracing against the covid-19 epidemic. The system, which is called Coronalert, will be available on September 30 after having given satisfaction after a test with 10,000 people at the beginning of the month. Karine Moytens, who heads the Belgian federal tracing committee, has set herself the goal of seeing a third of the 11 million Belgians download the application. This objective seems realistic, since two thirds of Belgians say they are in favor of the principle.

Remember that Belgium is one of the countries most affected in the world by the epidemic: 115,000 cases and 10,000 deaths. It is one of the highest case fatality rates on the planet when compared to the number of inhabitants. Even if that is also explained by the great transparency of Belgium which counts absolutely all the deaths.

The technical implementation of Coronalert is carried out by two Belgian companies, after a public contract call for tenders. But the technology is the one found in most European countries, except France: namely the system nicknamed API and developed by Apple and Google. 18 European countries have already adopted it.

The last country to have launched such an application, just before Belgium, is the United Kingdom, and it’s getting off to a great start! In fact, there are two applications. One for England and Wales called NHS Covid 19 (NHS, these are the initials of the British health system), and one for Scotland: Protect Scotland. In both cases, the download rate is already very high: 1 / 5th of the population downloaded it in ten days! In England and Wales, that’s already over 12 million people. And here again, after much debate, it is the decentralized technology of Apple and Google that was chosen.

This is also the case in Austria, Denmark and the Czech Republic. And of course in Germany, again with a very high download rate: 18 million Germans have acquired the Corona Warn App, despite the fears of some about the establishment of a surveillance system. Fears are particularly strong in the east of the country, given the history of the former East Germany. That said, the results remain mixed in Germany, since the application has only identified 5,000 cases. An update of the app is planned for next month.

All this highlights, by contrast, the failure of the French application: barely 2.5 million downloads for StopCovid and more than 750,000 people have already uninstalled it. Compared to a comparable population, that’s six times less downloads than the UK. Even Spain, which decided late, is doing better, with Radar Covid: four million downloads.

So far, the failure in France is obvious, in particular on the intended target, the 20/45 years, yet almost all equipped with a smartphone. And a few days ago, Emmanuel Macron asked the government to revise its copy on the subject.