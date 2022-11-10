Home page World

Police officers at the scene of a stabbing on Aarschotstraat in Schaarbeek in the Belgian capital of Brussels on November 10, 2022. © IMAGO/HATIM KAGHAT/Belga

A police officer has died after an attack in Belgium’s capital, Brussels. The public prosecutor’s office was initially unable to confirm reports of a terrorist attack, it said.

BRUSSELS – A police officer has died after an attack in Belgium’s capital, Brussels. Another police officer was injured in the attack with a knife, as reported by the Belga news agency, citing the prosecutor on Thursday evening. Information from the Belgian newspaper DeStandard according to the second injured is in the intensive care unit.

Public prosecutors can initially neither confirm nor deny indications of a terrorist attack

Several media reported that the attacker shouted “Allahu Akbar” (God is great). According to Belga, the public prosecutor’s office could neither confirm nor deny this at the moment. The public prosecutor’s office also told the dpa that a terrorist background could neither be confirmed nor ruled out. A judicial officer spoke to the AP news agency of suspicion of terrorism. Investigative circles said there was a suspicion of a terrorist background, it was also said by the AFP news agency. First, however, evidence would have to be collected to substantiate this

Jihadists and Salafists often use the Arabic expression “Allahu Akbar” as a kind of rallying cry. In fact, it is a central religious formula of Islam that has been used by Muslims worldwide for centuries.

Officials call for reinforcements: the attackers were probably shot

The officers who were attacked called for reinforcements. A police officer who came to the rescue used his service weapon against the attacker and injured him. According to several media reports, the attacker was hit by shots. According to the prosecutor in the evening, the attacker was injured but not killed. It was initially unclear whether he needed hospital treatment. It had previously been reported that the attacker had been arrested and taken to a hospital.

Information from the Belgian newspaper DeStandard The perpetrator was said to have been hit twice: once in the leg and once in the abdomen. After the arrest, he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Earlier in the day, the man presented himself at the police station in Evere, in the Brussels region, shouting that he was going to kill officers, police sources say. This information could not initially be verified.

Belgium’s interior minister and prime minister offer condolences: “Heartbreaking news”

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased official,” Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo wrote on Twitter in the evening. He hopes the hospitalized officer is doing well. Belgium’s Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden spoke on Twitter of “heartbreaking news.”

“What a terrible drama. This event breaks my heart,” she wrote.

Her thoughts are primarily with the relatives and the police officers. “I am closely monitoring the situation and am in close contact with the mayor, the police chief and the security services. This violence against our people is unacceptable,” the Interior Minister continued (dpa / AP / AFP).

