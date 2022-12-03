There is a shortage of 5, 10 and 20 cent coins in Belgium. This is partly due to the war in Ukraine and the sanctions against Russia. The business community asks consumers to deposit or use their coins to make appropriate payments.

‘Deposit your hoarded coins of 5, 10 and 20 cents into your bank account, use them to pay appropriately,’ ask financial institutions and retailers. Due to the war in Ukraine and the sanctions against Russia, there are insufficient raw materials for minting extra coins.

But: the war is not the only cause. There would be enough coins in circulation, but they are not used. It is therefore also up to the consumer, say the interest group for the financial sector Febelfin, representative for trade and services Comeos and the Union of Independent Entrepreneurs (Unizo). Since the corona crisis, fewer and fewer people are paying appropriately and as a result, the coins no longer reach merchants and banks. The three organizations are now calling for something to be done about it.

In addition to paying appropriately with cash and depositing coins, they advise Belgians to pay for their purchases digitally ‘as much as possible’, also for small amounts: “Contactless payment is a fast, safe and user-friendly alternative to cash payments.” And finally: “Bring your 5, 10 and 20 eurocent coins into circulation by donating them to a good cause.” Those who own large volumes of the coins can have them deposited into their account. Whether there are costs associated with this may differ per bank.

Surplus: The Netherlands sells coins to Croatia

Where the Belgians are short of coins, the Netherlands has had a surplus for some time now: for several years now there have been more 1 and 2 euro cent coins in the Netherlands than we need ourselves. Because amounts to 5 cents are rounded in the Netherlands, we hardly use the smallest two coins. Many Dutch people only get their hands on those coins on holiday. Foreign tourists also spend these coins in the Netherlands, for example.

De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) has sold almost 70 million surplus euro coins to Croatia since 1 July. That country will join the eurozone next year and will therefore need a lot of coins on 1 January. It mainly concerns coins of 2 and 1 euros and 2 and 1 cents. The sale of coins from the state stock, which come from all euro countries and therefore not only concern Dutch euro coins, is happening more often, according to DNB.

Due to the delivery, the coins do not have to be destroyed and Croatia will have to mint much less of its own coins in the short term.

