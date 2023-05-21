Belgium reinvents the traffic light, also known as the traffic light. This so that you can tear through the bend.

Winged sayings and tiles of wisdom will take you a long way in life. Were it not for the fact that many such wisdoms often contradict each other. For example, you should never change a winning team, but standing still is also going backwards. Often who or what is right is a matter of timing and luck. Who knows if the Chicago Bulls could have won another title in 1999 against the formidable Lakers of the late Kobe and Shaq.

Our editor-in-chief is also a real guru. For example, he is convinced that you should never keep doing things the same, because you have always done them that way. Apparently he has a direct line to the Belgian government. They are now going to reinvent the traffic light.

After all, you know it; waiting for a red light when no one else is on the road. You can waste hours watching series, commuting and just hanging around aimlessly. But few things are so irritating as having to literally wait for something, because of a rule or someone else’s. Even if it’s just a few minutes; it quickly becomes very annoying.

In the Netherlands we have a solution for this in the form of sensors at traffic lights that measure how busy it is in which direction. The color on the pole is then determined on this basis. That is pretty smart, but in Belgium they are even smarter. A pilot will be started there to make traffic lights show their colors based on Waze and Flitsmeister data.

The idea is simple. Via the GPS, the app transmits your position to the traffic light of the government. Based on this, it is then determined whether a light should turn red and if so, which one. In an ideal world you can always just keep going when no one is around. Then you no longer have to brake for a traffic light on a sensor that you know will almost always turn green when you approach. Extremely good for the environment, too. Can you just blow through at 160 km/h.

It Agency for Roads and Traffic will start a pilot project in which this trick will be applied at 250 intersections in the next two years. All sounds modern, nice and nice. But there is, of course, a pretty clear catch: privacy.

To work, third party apps (Flitsmeister and Waze in this case) have to report your position to the government clockwise or counterclockwise. It is of course said that this will be ‘anonymised’, will never be used for purposes other than coloring traffic lights and improving maps and will be kept for a maximum of six months. But you don’t have to be a big thinker to imagine how this could degenerate into yet another way to create a dystopian future. One in which the government knows all kinds of things about you, such as who kills you, who you cheat with, where you drive, how fast you drive and how many Haribo frogs you buy at which gas station.

Are you willing to do all that for less waiting time at the traffic light? Or is this all really too much for you? Let us know in the comments!

Thanks @Flyer Bunch for the tip!

