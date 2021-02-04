A 49-year-old Iranian diplomat was sentenced by Belgian justice to twenty years in prison on Thursday, February 4, for having planned an attack which was to target a rally of opponents of the Tehran regime near Paris in 2018. The sentence targeting Assadollah Assadi , at the time stationed at the Iranian embassy in Vienna, complies with the requisitions of the Belgian federal prosecutor, competent in terrorism matters.

The Antwerp court (north) also sentenced three Belgian accomplices of Iranian origin to terms ranging from 15 to 18 years in prison, as well as the deprivation of their Belgian nationality.

A bomb attack was to target on June 30, 2018 in Villepinte, near Paris, the large annual gathering of the National Council of Iranian Resistance (NCRI), a coalition of opponents including the People’s Mojahedin (MEK). The same day, a Belgian-Iranian couple living in Antwerp was arrested by the Belgian police near Brussels, in possession of 500 grams of TATP explosive and a detonator in their car.

Stationed at the time at the Iranian embassy in Vienna, Assadollah Assadi was arrested on July 1 in Germany, where investigators believed he no longer enjoys diplomatic immunity. The latter were in possession of images showing him on June 28 in Luxembourg delivering a package containing the bomb to the Belgian-Iranian couple. Incarcerated in Germany, the diplomat was handed over to Belgium in October 2018. He had refused to be taken from his cell to appear on November 27, 2020.

The Iranian regime has already warned that it will not recognize the judgment, saying that the procedure initiated by the Belgian justice was not “not legitimate, due to diplomatic immunity” of Assadollah Assadi. Targeted opponents for their part denounced a project within the “state terrorism”.