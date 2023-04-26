Luca Brecel faced a tough assignment against Ronnie O’Sullivan, the great legend in snooker with seven world titles to his name. “Our compatriot needed a miracle in the Crucible Theater in Sheffield”, Belgian media thought. But: it soon turned out that O’Sullivan was not having his day. ‘The Rocket’ piled up the mistakes, Brecel crept closer and closer .

Brecel believed in it again, while O’Sullivan continued to underperform. After an hour the plates were actually in balance. The Englishman kept giving away chances, the Belgian took them with both hands. So it went from 6-10 to 13-10. Brecel won seven frames in a row and had a great one remontada. He wrote Belgian snooker history.

And now? His opponent in the semifinals will be the Scot Anthony McGill or the surprising Chinese Si Jiahui. A feasible card – Brecel is favorite to advance to the final. For O'Sullivan, the World Cup therefore ends in the quarter-finals. The 47-year-old snooker legend therefore remains stuck on seven world titles (2001, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2020 and 2022).

O’Sullivan: ‘Becel is the most talented snooker player I’ve ever seen’ Ronnie O’Sullivan did not hide his admiration for the Belgian afterwards. ,,Brecel played unbelievably. I like to watch him work. He is such a dynamic player, brimming with talent. He’s probably the most talented snooker player I’ve ever seen. He’s also a great guy. Hopefully he will now win the world title.”

