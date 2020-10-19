An average of 7,876 infections (exceeded in recent days with figures of around ten thousand), more than 252 hospital admissions a day and a 15% test with positive results have led Belgium to give a new twist to the measures to try to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The situation is alarming. The Minister of Health and Social Services, Frank Vandenbroucke, acknowledged on the RTL chain this weekend that “we are the most affected region in all of Europe. We are very close to a tsunami. Today, we can still control what is happening, but with enormous difficulties and stress. And it is the spread in the regions of Wallonia and Brussels, he added, “the most dangerous” on the continent.

So Vandenbroucke described the measures that the country opens this Monday as “the minimum” that can be adopted to try to slow down the speed of spread of the pathogen. No more bars or cafes or restaurants open across the country. And they will continue with the blind down for a month, although with a review after the first two weeks. The sector has already resorted to justice to achieve the complete cancellation of these restrictions. “We can continue working in compliance with health standards because they have been respected and the figures show that the highest rate of contamination does not occur in the hospitality sector,” they argue.

Small markets and fairs remain open, but the consumption of food and beverages is prohibited there. Nor is it allowed to hold markets (including Christmas markets). The sale of alcohol is prohibited after eight in the afternoon and the night shops must close at 22.00.

Belgium also begins to apply a curfew. Between midnight and 5 a.m., any citizen who is on the street will be sanctioned unless the movement is justified as essential for urgent medical reasons or, for example, the trip from home to work. Teleworking also becomes a priority.

And a new rule is imposed to limit social contacts in the private sphere. Although difficult to control, Belgians are urged that their close contact (with which to remain without a mask) is unique and convenient if possible. While the meetings in the homes can be carried out with a maximum of four people keeping the distance and without removing the mask during the visit and always being the same. A number, four, which is also imposed as a limit for specific encounters on public roads.