Belgium, the host country for the institutions of the European Union and NATO, takes over on Monday the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union from Spain, under the slogan “Protect, Strengthen and Prepare.”

Belgium's presidency will continue until the end of next June, after which Brussels will hand over the presidency to Budapest. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said, “As you know, the European Union is part of our DNA as we Belgians. The European institutions are based here in our capital. If there is a country that embodies the essence of the European Union, it is Belgium.”

De Croo added, “The aspirations of more than 440 million (European Union citizens) are high. People cherish confidence and vision. These are legitimate aspirations and the European Union has a duty to respond to these challenges. Achieving results is our goal.”