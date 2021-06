BELGIUM

Roberto Martínez knows that Hazard is not at his best and does not want to force the machine if it is not necessary. Against Greece, the madridista will not play for a minute. “It is possible that he will play 45 minutes in the next game, that’s the idea, but not against Greece,” said the Belgian coach. Nor will Courtois play as the Spanish coach could confirm.

AS to follow: Lukaku. Two reasons: captaincy and recently elected best player in Serie A. A huge striker.