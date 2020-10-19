Belgium, Netherlands and Germany have submitted a joint bid to host the 2027 Women’s Football World Cup. The three federations, along with the slogan ‘Three countries, one goal’, said on Monday that they would elaborate their plans in a formal document by the end of the year.

FIFA has not yet finalized the bid deadline. “We want the Women’s World Cup, the world’s largest women’s sports event, to be held here in 2027,” Belgian Federation Chief Executive Officer Peter Bossert said.

