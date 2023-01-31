The former Leipzig coach, born in Calabria, should take Martinez’s place. The other candidate is the Dutch Bosz

Belgium seems to have chosen Domenico Tedesco. The son of Italians who emigrated to Germany will have to relaunch a national team recovering from a disastrous World Cup (elimination in the group stage) and which has seen the golden generation melt like snow in the sun, above all Romelu Lukaku. According to various local media reports, Tedesco would be the favorite to succeed Roberto Martinez, who left after Qatar and has now joined the Portuguese national team.

Progress — The newspaper Het Nieuwsblad relaunches a piece of news from the site “Sporza.be“, and confirms the anticipation. The talks with the coach born in Rossano (province of Cosenza) in 1985 and moved to Germany at the age of two are said to be at a very advanced stage, so much so that the parties are evaluating the composition of the staff. The list of possible candidates would have included top-level names (Mauricio Pochettino, André Villas-Boas and Joachim Löw) but they would have been very expensive alternatives and therefore would have remained standing, as a stopgap solution in the event that the negotiation with Tedesco should not be successful, only the hypothesis Peter Bosz. See also Ricardo Salinas mocks America for defeat against Mazatlan

Experience — The Dutchman (59 years old) has more experience on the bench (he coached Ajax, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and Lyon, among others, where he had to make way for Laurent Blanc last October) but the Italian-German technician would be number one on the list of the Belgian federation’s working group. Tedesco is famous for being a polyglot (he speaks Italian, German, English, Spanish and Russian) and, when he sat on the Leipzig bench, he could often be heard giving orders to his men on the pitch in different languages.

Graduate — Tedesco does not have a past as a professional player and boasts a degree in management engineering with a master’s degree in “innovation management”. He began coaching in 2008 and in 2016 he obtained the license with honors, surpassing Julian Nagelsmann, his classmate. The first station among the professionals is in March 2017 (Ezgebirge Aue) and the following season he leads Schalke to an unexpected second place, a result he also obtains with Spartak Moscow. His first trophy is the German Cup won with Leipzig which he also leads to the semi-finals of the Europa League, before being sacked last September. Both at Schalke and at Leipzig, he started in fourth place and hopes to repeat himself at the next European Championships by focusing on De Bruyne, the leader of the resurgence. See also Cali vs. America, live: follow the Valle del Cauca classic live

