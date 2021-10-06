Zapping Eleven Mondial Juventus – Chelsea: the Blues to assert their status?

It’s a reunion that everyone is waiting for! Three and a half years after crossing swords in the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, Belgium and France find themselves at the same stage in the League of Nations. However, already deprived of Thomas Meunier, Roberto Martinez must face a new hard blow!

Thorgan Hazard forfeit!

As the Belgium team announced on its Twitter account, Thorgan Hazard will ultimately not be on the trip to Italy. On the other hand, Arthur Theate does the opposite to him and joins the Red Devils on Italian soil.