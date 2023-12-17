A man was arrested on Saturday evening at the ING Arena concert hall in Brussels, the former Paleis 12, who said he wanted to commit an attack. The man had several bottles of gasoline with him and wanted to set himself on fire during the concert of Congolese singer Fally Ipupa.
Lien Verlinden, Babette Vanhove
Latest update:
17:01
