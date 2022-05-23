After the first three cases detected, Belgium establishes the obligation to self-isolate for three weeks

Over the last few hours, the Belgium became the first country to impose the forty for the monkeypox. People who test positive for this virus will have to self-isolate for a total period of 21 days. The announcement was made by doctors who revealed that there will be a significant increase in cases. Let’s find out all the details together.

Due to the monkeypox infection, Belgium has decided to introduce a 3-week quarantine obligation for all those who contract the virus. It’s about a decision taken following the reporting of three cases in the country. However, doctors said there will be a strong one increase of cases in the United Kingdom in the next weeks.

There illness of smallpox was first found in monkeys. It is an infection that can be passed on through a close contact, such as sexual intercourse. Dr. Dewsnap explained the situation. These were his words:

Some clinics that have had cases have had to advise people not to go in. They did so mainly because if someone has symptoms compatible with monkeypox, we don’t want people sitting in waiting rooms to potentially infect other people. They’ve implemented telephone triage in all of those places.

The detected cases have a link with the festival in the port city of Antwerp. In the past few days, they have tested positive 11 British for a total of 20 infected. Between cases there is a child hospitalized in a London clinic.

However, even in Europe there have been about 100 cases. Always the doctor Dewsnap she said she was very concerned as there will be a significant one increase of infections in the next few weeks: