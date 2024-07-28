Very few emotions, if any, in the Spa-Francorchamps Feature Raceand in this case not because of the bad weather conditions that led to the early conclusion of the race as happened yesterday in the Formula 2 Sprint. With the entry onto the track in good three Safety Car occasionsthe race was mostly held behind the safety car, with Callum Voisin who nevertheless crossed the finish line first. A result that gives great joy to the British driver of the first win in F3the same weekend in which he had set the fastest time in qualifying, also here for the first time. Podium completed by Sebastián Montoya and, above all, from Leonardo Fornaroliwhich is favored by the 13th place by Gabriele Minì surpasses the latter in the general classification, thus becoming the new leader one weekend before the end of the championship. A weekend, the one scheduled in Monza, in which there will not be a fight for the title reserved for the teams: with the results obtained in Belgium, in fact, the Prema is mathematically champion 2024.

Race report

On a damp circuit but in much better conditions than those of yesterday’s Sprint Race, as were the weather conditions, Voisin defended his pole position at the start, maintaining the lead of the race. Dunne’s start was not a positive one, however, as he lost second place and the top-3 to Montoya and Fornaroli, but things went even worse at the back for Miniwho following a contact with Goethe at the exit of La Source ended up in spin thus dropping back to the back of the group. However, the first opportunity to climb back up came already on the second lap thanks to the re-compacting of the group for the entry onto the track of the Safety Carwhich intervened due to contact between Stenshorne and rookie Taponen. The safety car remained on the track until lap 7, only to return immediately after due to another collision, this time between Loake and Floersch. Once the cars were recovered, the Feature Race resumed on lap 10, only to be interrupted again during the same lap due to another contact between Mansell and Lindblad, as well as Boya going off the track. The Safety Car was again deployed, with the safety car returning to the pits only on lap 14, the penultimate of the race. There were no overtaking moves in the top three positions in the final part of the race, with only Leon moving up to 4th after his attack on Meguetounif and subsequently putting pressure on Fornaroli to aim for 3rd place again after yesterday’s podium in the Sprint, but this time failing to do so. In this way Voisin has steadily maintained his leadership, obtaining his first victory in Formula 3. Second place for Montoya, with Fornaroli who, thanks to Browning’s sixth position and Minì’s 13th, returns to the top of the Drivers’ standings.

F3 / Belgium 2024, Feature Race: Finishing Order

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Callum Voisin Rodin 41:33.717 2 Sebastián Montoya Fields +0.915 3 Leonardo Fornaroli trident +1.662 4 Noel Leon From Amersfoort +2.191 5 Sami Meguetounif trident +2.871 6 Luke Browning Hi-tech +3.229 7 Max Esterson Jenzer +3.604 8 Santiago Ramos trident +4.088 9 Tim Tramnitz MP Motorsport +4.852 10 Alex Dunne MP Motorsport +5.345 11 Dino Beganovic Press +6.600 12 Laurens van Hoepen ART Grand Prix +7.271 13 Gabriele Mini Press +8.133 14 Christian Mansell ART Grand Prix +8.380 15 Joshua Dufek AIX Racing +9.522 16 Peter Wisnicki Rodin +10.339 17 Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak AIX Racing +10.686 18 Tommy Smith From Amersfoort +11.129 19 Matias Zagazeta Jenzer +12.148 20 Kacper Sztuka MP Motorsport +12.796 21 Oliver Goethe Fields +13.274 22 Joseph Loake Rodin +14.758 23 Nikita Bedrin AIX Racing +17.763 24 Cian Shields Hi-tech +19.997 25 Charlie Wurz Jenzer +20.236 26 Mary Boya Fields Withdrawn 27 Arvid Lindblad Press Withdrawn 28 Sophia Florsch Rodin Retreat 29 Martinius Stenshorne Hi-tech Withdrawn 30 Tukka Taponen ART Grand Prix Withdrawn

See you at the grand finale

Like the Formula 1 and Formula 2 championships, Formula 3 is now going on ‘holiday’ for the summer break, but upon its return, as widely announced, there will be the decisive event of the 2024 season. From August 30th to September 1st in fact the tenth will be held and last race of the championship on the historic circuit of Monzawhere the name of the new Formula 3 champion will be known.