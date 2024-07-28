Feature Race with a sensational ending at Spa-Francorchamps, especially for what could be the developments in the Drivers’ championship. Not only for the fourth seasonal victory of Isaac Hadjarbut also for the last lap retirement of his direct rival for the title Paul Aronjust when the Estonian seemed to be on his way to 3rd place. The podium was completed by Jack Crawfordbehind the Brazilian Gabriel Bortoleto. A much more complex race, however, for Andrea Kimi Antonelliboth for the strategy adopted and for the difficulty in managing the soft tyres at the end, as well as an error during the pit stop, with a 9th place a finale that offers little satisfaction.

Race report

Just minutes away from an F3 Feature Race featuring three safety carthe nightmare of the safety car immediately returned in F2, in this case due to the contact between Bearman and Martì that occurred at the La Source braking point and the subsequent retirement due to technical problems of Colapinto. Even before the official Safety Car, Hadjar took advantage of the Kemmel straight to complete the overtaking on Aron, thus obtaining the first position, with Bortoleto firmly in third. However, once the operations for the removal of the single-seater were concluded, the standings saw another upheaval in the noble areas with the return to the top of the table of Aron, at least until the entrance for the second and last time of the safety car, this time due to the spin of Villagomez and the subsequent impact with Martins. Another stop until the 7th lap, with another restart and a new change in the leadership with Hadjar back in command over Aron, moreover extending his lead over the latter due to the pit stop made by the Estonian on the following lap. In the following lap the Frenchman also served his tyre change, returning in front of Aron but being overtaken again by the Hitech driver on the following lap. A strategy that infuriated Hadjar, who nevertheless definitively regained the top spot on the 13th lap, with Aron in the meantime increasingly struggling. The proof of this was seen during the 17th lap, when he also lost second place to Bortoleto, all while Antonelli, who started on medium tyres unlike the aforementioned drivers, who had started on softs, delayed his pit stop as much as possible to fit the softs. A strategy that did not please the driver from Bologna, also aggravated by a problem in lifting the car during the tyre change. An error that forced the Mercedes talent to return to the track only in tenth position, losing four places.

The race seemed to be heading towards this ending, with Hadjar the winner ahead of Bortoleto and Aron. While the two riders actually crossed the finish line in these positions, the same did not happen with the Estonian, who suddenly lost power on the very last lap, retiring from the race and giving third place to Crawford, who thus climbed onto the podium in the most unpredictable way. An episode that also favors Hadjar in strengthening his leadership in the general classification, with the advantage over Bortoleto (now 2nd ahead of Aron) that now increases to 36 points.

F2 / Belgium 2024, Feature Race: Finishing Order

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Isaac Hadjar Fields 57:08.495 2 Gabriel Bortoleto Invicta +2.934 3 Jack Crawford DAMS +12.093 4 Zak O’Sullivan ART Grand Prix +13.741 5 Richard Verschoor trident +19.392 6 Zane Maloney Rodin +21.282 7 Miyata Return Rodin +21.884 8 Amaury Cordeel Hi-tech +25.388 9 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Press +31.800 10 Joshua Durksen AIX Racing +32.446 11 Juan Manuel Correa DAMS +39.528 12 Dennis Hauger MP Motorsport +42.048 13 Taylor Barnard AIX Racing +43.750 14 Roman Stanek trident +53.654 15 Kush Main Invicta +58.831 16 Paul Aron Hi-tech Withdrawn 17 Enzo Fittipaldi From Amersfoort Withdrawn 18 Raphael Villagomez Fields Withdrawn 19 Victor Martins ART Grand Prix Withdrawn 20 Frank Colapinto MP Motorsport Withdrawn 21 Josep Maria Martí Rodin Withdrawn 22 Oliver Bearman Press Withdrawn

Next appointment

It’s now summer break for Formula 2 too, with teams and drivers returning to the track from August 30th to September 1st for the second GP on Italian soil. While the weekend in May took place in Imola, the next Italian event will be held in Monza. Unlike F3, which will close the season on the historic Brianza track, the Circus’ cadet category will continue with another three weekends in Baku, Lusail and Abu Dhabi.