The Belgian national team, which ranks second in the FIFA rankings, could not get into the playoffs of the World Cup in Qatar. On December 1, the Belgians played a draw with the Croatian team.

The meeting in Al Rayyan ended with the score 0:0.

Belgium scored just one win and one goal in Group F in the group stage.

In the 15th minute of the meeting, chief referee Anthony Taylor canceled a penalty against Belgium after watching VAR. Initially, the referee ordered a 11-meter kick after a foul by Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco, who played rough in the penalty area against Andrej Kramaric.

However, it was decided to cancel the 11-meter due to an offside position from the Croats.

In another Group F match, Morocco beat Canada 2-1. “Sport-Express”. Thus, the Moroccans go to the playoffs from the first place. They have 7 points. Croatia with five points made it to the next stage from second place.

The opponents of the teams in the 1/8 finals will be known before the end of December 1.

Earlier in the day, the Argentina national team defeated Poland in the third round match of the 2022 World Cup group stage in Qatar and advanced to the playoffs. At the 38th minute, the chief referee Danny Makkeli, after watching VAR, appointed a penalty against Poland, which Lionel Messi could not convert.