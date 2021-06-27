We were all waiting today for the match that faced two candidate teams for the European Championship title such as Belgium and Portugal. The players who occupied the attacking positions of both teams, invited us to think that we would enjoy a game with great offensive actions and many goals, but nevertheless, the game has not been like that. In the end, the match was decided with a strong shot from the edge of the area by Thorgan Hazard that was poisoned, and ended up beating Rui Patricio. In this way the red devils They were 1-0, a result that would not move in the rest of the game.
The Portuguese and the Belgians came out with great mutual respect, Belgium gave up control of the ball, but Portugal did not risk and did not compromise the Belgian defense at any time. Those of Roberto Martínez did not take advantage of the cons they had with a Lukaku that was totally annulled by Pepe and Ruben Dias. With the goal at the end of the first half, Belgium totally renounced control of the game and dedicated itself to defending the Portuguese rushing attack.
After the break, Santos took out all his artillery by putting Bruno Fernandes and Joao Félix, which allowed the Portuguese to turn control into dangerous plays. Courtois and bad fortune avoided the goal of the Portuguese who deserved much more after 23 shots. The bad news for Belgium continued to unfold, as De Bruyne and Eden Hazard had to withdraw with discomfort, and their participation in the quarter-finals could be complicated.
Still, the red devils They held on and managed to qualify for the quarter-finals, where a beautiful match against Roberto Mancini’s Italy awaits them. The Italians suffered yesterday against Austria, which shows us that anyone who wants to win the tournament will have to suffer a lot, although a priori it is superior.
