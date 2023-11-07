You get in, start your Nintendo Switch and win the Star Cup Mario Kart. After a few races you reach your destination, get out and continue with your day. This currently concerns the train, but soon this may also concern cars. But not in Belgium. There, the Minister of Mobility thinks it is too early for self-driving cars to brave Belgium’s internationally famous (or infamous?) roads.

“I see a whole series of problems and risks,” Minister Gilkinet told Flemish Newspaper. He calls the current way in which autonomous driving is possible in Europe ‘an intermediate form’. You can now take your hands off the wheel, but you must continue to pay attention. “People who play games in their car are not alert enough to be able to intervene quickly if necessary,” says Gilkinet.

You’re better off taking the train

Then there are the ‘classic disadvantages’ according to the minister. For example, he says that self-driving cars also get stuck in traffic jams and emit foul fumes. In his opinion, people are better off traveling by train: ‘For long journeys, it is better to encourage people to take the train than to sit in a self-driving car. They can also rest on the train.’

According to the VRT the minister focuses on level 5 of autonomous cars. You can sit in the back seat and the car does the work. Gilkinet also believes in autonomous logistics. A pilot project is now underway with autonomous trucks and inland vessels. What do you think: should we wait with self-driving cars in the Netherlands or allow autonomous functions as soon as possible?