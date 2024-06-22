Cologne, Germany.– The Belgian National Team beat Romania 2-0, adding its first victory and the four teams in Group E have three points in the Euro Cup.

Youri Tielemans and Kevin de Bruyne were the scorers for the Red Devils, who were superior throughout the match in Cologne.

The Belgians, who are third in the FIFA world rankings, made an impression after losing to Slovakia in their first Euro Cup match with a dominant performance in front of the Belgian royal family in the stands.

Youri Tielemans opened the scoring for Belgium with a goal from the edge of the area in the second minute.

De Bruyne sealed the score in the 80th minute by converting a long shot from Belgian goalkeeper Koen Casteels.

The four teams in Group F have three units, meaning everything is at stake on the final day of the Group Stage on Wednesday.