Belgium was called to redemption, and redemption it was: the red devils beat Romania 2-0 and are back in the running for qualification after the knockout on their debut. Now the situation in group E is absolutely equal, with the four teams (Belgium, Romania, Slovakia and Ukraine) all on three points. This evening’s match in Cologne was decided by a goal after less than two minutes by Tielemans and a second by De Bruyne about ten minutes from time. In between there was a lot of Belgium (including a Lukaku goal disallowed for offside, the third denied by VAR for the attacker in this European Championship). Romania were dangerous at times but were never able to create clear chances. After the defeat in their debut against Slovakia, Belgium is forced to win against Romania instead of the heavy victory against Ukraine in the first match of group E. In order not to miss the objective, the Belgian coach, the Italian- German, Domenico Tedesco makes some changes: space from the first minute for Lukebakio, preferred to Trossard in the trident with Doku and Lukaku. In the middle there is Tielemans (and not Mangala) with Onana and De Bruyne. Two players also change in defense: Debast and Carrasco out, Vertonghen and Theate in. Only one change in Iordanescu’s Romanian eleven compared to the match against Ukraine: Mihaila replacing Coman in the trident with Man and Dragus. Marius Marin confirmed in midfield, ‘Italian’ like Mihaila and Razvan Marin. Completing the midfield is Stanciu. Not even two minutes later and the ‘red devils’ took the lead through Tielemans: Lukaku broke through centrally and opened for Doku. The Manchester City winger again serves the former Roma striker in the area, who does well to work on the bank for Tielemans who gives Belgium the lead. Romania’s reaction was practically immediate: in the 5th minute a cross into the area for Dragusin who headed over. He beats Casteels to clear the corner. The intensity of the match is very high. Belgium comes very close to doubling their lead in the 19th minute: De Bruyne’s restart, which breaks Romania in two: opening for Lukebakio, who has time to control and return on the left. Nita flies to remove her from the corner. The Romanian goalkeeper is still the protagonist on the half hour mark when he neutralizes a shot from Doku. As the minutes passed, Belgium dominated the field while Romania struggled to find the right ways to become dangerous: in the 37th minute Man tried but his shot didn’t worry the Belgian goalkeeper Casteels. A couple of minutes later Romania tries again: Razvan Marin attempts a through pass to Dragus who however just doesn’t reach it. In the second half Romania entered the field with another attitude. Man tries with a left foot from distance but Casteels is careful. Not even a minute and it’s still Iordanescu’s team that becomes dangerous: Onana’s mistake in midfield which favors the offensive break of Mihaila, who kicks with his left foot after entering the area and misses the target. Belgium pushes in search of the second goal: Kevin De Bruyne tries twice, within a few minutes, in the 6th and 10th minutes. After a series of attempts, Belgium found the goal with Lukaku but the goal was disallowed due to a millimetric offside by VAR. A bewitched European Championship for the Roma striker with his third goal disallowed in this continental competition. In the 23rd minute, Romania had the opportunity to equalize but Man’s shot was blocked by Casteels, who was perfect in covering the target. The 2-0 for Belgium arrives in the 34th minute: a very long clearance by Casteels and De Bruyne slips between the Romanian defenders and beats Nita, securing the result. (