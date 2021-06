These are the eleven chosen by Roberto Martínez to face Croatia tonight. Carrasco and Mertens accompany Lukaku in attack and Thibaut Courtois will be under the sticks. Eden Hazard, alternate.

Eleven from Belgium: Courtois, Alderweireld, Denayer, Vertonghen, Castagne, Tielemans, Dendoncker, Chadli, Mertens, Carrasco and Lukaku.