The search for a fugitive soldier who adopts right-wing ideas continues for the third day in a row, today, Thursday.

The search has been extended as the authorities intend to comb a park covering an area of ​​more than 12,000 hectares.

The Belgian News Agency quoted the Federal Prosecutor’s Office as saying that the police and the army will conduct a search in “Hoge Kempen” park, located in eastern Belgium, and it has been closed to visitors since Wednesday.

The agency reported that a number of mosques surrounding the “Limburg” area were closed or additional security forces deployed as a precaution.

The soldier, who was reported by the Belgian media as Juergen Konings (46 years), disappeared from his home in the municipality of “Delsen-Stokem” on the Dutch border last Monday.

The authorities believe he is armed, and have said that he may have intentions in order to harm a number of institutions and personalities. The authorities warned the public not to approach the soldier, who is on the list of wanted terrorists.

A car used by the fugitive soldier was found late on Tuesday. Police found four anti-tank missile launchers and ammunition.