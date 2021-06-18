Yesterday without a particularly good game, Belgium managed to come back and beat a Denmark that was very active and with clear ideas. The Red Devils led by De Bruyne who came out at the beginning of the second half, began to combine and easily overwhelm the Danish players, allowing them to hit twice and finally win a match that had been complicated.

Therefore we can clearly say that Belgium is clearly one of the favorites to win the European Championship. Although there are teams like the French or Portuguese with better men line by line, in this type of short tournaments in which the teams do not have much time to develop a solid tactic, the form of the players is decisive. Belgium is showing that their players are at another level, but we must especially highlight Lukaku, who yesterday was a nightmare for the Danish defenders. The striker Inter is totally deceiving with his physique, and managed to surprise on several occasions with fast drives that left Denmark behind to create dangerous occasions. The other key player is De Bruyne, yesterday he showed again why he is one of the best players in the world. He came out and revolutionized the game with a wonderful goal assist and a goal from outside the area with the less good leg.

With players like this, everything is easier, so we must closely follow this selection as it will undoubtedly go a long way.