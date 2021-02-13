Belgium Conditional sentence on Belgian police for shooting a two-year-old Kurdish child

Police tried to stop the car by firing at the tire, but the shot accidentally hit the child.

In Belgium on Friday, a court sentenced Belgian police to one year of probation for the death of a two-year-old Kurdish child. Police were convicted of the death penalty.

A bullet fired by 48-year-old police hit a two-year-old girl in the head during a chase in May 2018. Police were chasing a van driven by human smugglers from France.

Police tried to stop the car by firing at the tire, but the shot accidentally hit the child. The accused police officer told the court earlier that he would not have fired at the car if he had known there were children in the car.

The police the death penalty could have resulted in a five-year prison sentence. However, prosecutors contented themselves with demanding a one-year suspended sentence because they said the police officer who used the gun did not seek to harm him intentionally. However, they accused the man of negligence and said the man must have known the danger of firing a gun.

A man of Kurdish background driving a van was sentenced to four years in prison at the same time. The charges of a third man suspected of human trafficking were dismissed.

The case has attracted a great deal of attention in Belgium. The charges against the police who used the gun have been considered unreasonably light compared to the charges against the man who drove the car and was suspected of smuggling. In addition, questions have been raised about the treatment of migrants.

There has also been cooperation between the French and Belgian authorities under a magnifying glass. The French authorities had already installed a tracking device in the van, which was not known to the Belgian police.

The smugglers were on their way to Britain.