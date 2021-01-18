Two thirds of the 92 residents and half of the staff have already been contaminated with the English strain of coronavirus in this retirement home in Houthulst, north-eastern Belgium. For the moment, it is impossible to know how the English variant entered the establishment. “We have no leads, says Jurgen Duyck, director of the retirement home. No employee or family member of the residents has been to the UK “. Three elderly people have died, seven others are hospitalized.

Social, sporting, religious and cultural activities are now prohibited in this town of 10,000 inhabitants. From Belgium, journalist Julien Gasparutto discusses the country’s health situation: “The situation seemed so far under control in Belgium, but the number of contaminations is on the rise. (…) Near Antwerp, other cases of the English variant were detected “. Scientists fear a third wave, when the country has already counted more than 20,000 deaths since the start of the epidemic.

