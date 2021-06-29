Brussels (Reuters)

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said that his team will not be defensive against Italy on Friday in the quarter-finals of the European Football Championship, but he expects his team to resort to defense in some periods of the match.

Belgium, which tops the FIFA rankings, showed its attacking and defensive capabilities in ousting defending champion Portugal on Sunday from the round of 16 in Seville, where he was attacking after a quick transfer of passes to score the game’s only goal, but he dealt well with the great pressure. From the opponent, whose players are physically strong.

Martinez said about facing Italy in Munich: We will play in a different way against Italy; Because she will attack from the first second of the match, her players have great vitality.

He continued: It is a very organized team and every player knows the nature of his role perfectly, we will need offensive and defensive strength in the match, sometimes we have to defend well. Martinez stressed that Belgium will not be left to the defensive bloc and play on counter-attacks.

He said: The character of the Belgian national team will not change, we are a team that loves to possess the ball and form an attacking threat, and we want to show the talent we have to win matches, but sometimes achieving victory needs to show other aspects.

Martinez expressed his admiration for Italy: they have not lost in 31 matches; And we have to be at our best to break that record.