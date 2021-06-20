The lifeless body found by a passer-by in a forest in the Belgian municipality of Dilsen-Stokkem belongs to 46-year-old Jurgen Conings, a soldier with far-right sympathies and wanted by the authorities of Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands. This was confirmed by the Belgian federal prosecutor, according to which the soldier committed suicide by shooting himself with a firearm.





Conings, who disappeared from a barracks on May 17 and suspected of terrorism, had the intention of targeting a series of personalities and institutions, including one of the country’s leading virologists. According to the prosecutor’s office, the security forces had searched 10 homes belonging to people believed to be close to the fugitive. Last month, police found the soldier’s car, in which four anti-tank rocket launchers and other ammunition had been found.