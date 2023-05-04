ASecurity forces have discovered a lifeless body at Charleroi airport in Belgium. The body had already been found the previous week, Belgian and Luxembourgish media reported. During a tour of a multi-storey car park, airport security staff noticed a car with Luxembourg license plates that was covered in a layer of dust.

The car was not locked, the rear windows of the car were tinted, they say. Upon opening the vehicle, officers found the man’s body. A parking ticket was found inside, indicating a Jan. 27 driveway. Accordingly, the man could have been in the car for more than three months.

As the newspaper “Tageblatt” reports, the Charleroi public prosecutor would have confirmed the incident on Wednesday. The cause of death is therefore unclear, an autopsy was carried out. However, the results did not bring clarity, which is why the authorities continue to investigate. According to the newspaper, the man, a 54-year-old Spaniard, had not been reported missing.

Brussels Charleroi Airport in Wallonia is about 50 kilometers south of Brussels. After the capital’s airport, it has the second highest number of visitors in Belgium.