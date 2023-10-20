Belgium | Belgium’s justice minister resigns after the attack in Brussels

The Tunisian man suspected of the attack had managed to move to Belgium, even though the Italian authorities had defined him as radicalized.

Belgium Minister of Justice Vincent Van Quickenborne resigns from his position, Belgian media reports, according to the news agency Reuters.

The news of the separation comes just days after a gunman killed two Swedes and wounded a third in Brussels.

Van Quickenborne defended himself, saying that there was no concrete evidence that the man had been radicalized from the point of view of the Belgian security services. That’s why he wasn’t on the watch list.

On the other hand, the Minister of Justice has also said that the suspect was known to the Belgian police. He was suspected of, among other things, human trafficking.