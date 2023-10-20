Friday, October 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Belgium | Belgium’s justice minister resigns after the attack in Brussels

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 20, 2023
in World Europe
0
Belgium | Belgium’s justice minister resigns after the attack in Brussels

The Tunisian man suspected of the attack had managed to move to Belgium, even though the Italian authorities had defined him as radicalized.

Belgium Minister of Justice Vincent Van Quickenborne resigns from his position, Belgian media reports, according to the news agency Reuters.

The news of the separation comes just days after a gunman killed two Swedes and wounded a third in Brussels.

The Tunisian man suspected of Monday’s attack had managed to move to Belgium, even though the Italian authorities had defined him as radicalized.

Van Quickenborne defended himself, saying that there was no concrete evidence that the man had been radicalized from the point of view of the Belgian security services. That’s why he wasn’t on the watch list.

On the other hand, the Minister of Justice has also said that the suspect was known to the Belgian police. He was suspected of, among other things, human trafficking.

#Belgium #Belgiums #justice #minister #resigns #attack #Brussels

See also  Super volcano in Italy is suddenly strangely quiet
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Recommended

No Result
View All Result