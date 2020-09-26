Following the May 2019 elections, Belgium is gaining a new government. Belgium has been without an official government for more than 600 days.

Belgium is finally getting a new government. Government investigators are scheduled to present the composition of the government on Monday to the king Philippelle.

At the same time, Belgium is breaking its own record of slow government formation. The previous record, 541 days, was in 2010–2011. This record was broken in August if you count all the time without an official government. Even before the May 2019 elections, the Belgian government disintegrated into disagreements over the approval of the UN Migration Agreement.

The past and the current government crisis have their roots in the same tangle of problems. Belgium is divided geographically into the more prosperous Dutch-speaking Flanders and the poorer French-speaking Wallonia. There is also a German-speaking minority in the country.

The current crisis has also been more politically divisive than before. In the 2019 elections, almost half of the Flemish votes were collected by right-wing parties, of which Vlaams Belang in particular (in Finnish the interests of the Flemish) has become known in places for far-right rhetoric. In Wallonia, the Socialists and the Greens succeeded again.

Belgium has been led since the election by the caretaker government as Belgium’s first female prime minister Sophie Wilmès. Wilmès, from the French-speaking Liberal Party MR, has been considered a leader, especially during the coronation.

Sophie Wilmès, Prime Minister of the current Belgian Government.­

The new prime minister is very likely one of the two negotiators. This week, the Walloon Socialist Party was appointed negotiators Paul Magnette and the liberal side of the Flemish Alexander de Croo.

Constitution according to the government, 14 ministerial posts are divided in half according to language groups. Tradition has it that the Prime Minister can redress the political imbalances that, in the current composition, turn in favor of Wallonia. Therefore, the nomination of prime minister may fall on de Croo.

In their statement, De Croo and Magnette promised to form a “stable and strong” government in Belgium as a result of the negotiations, with the aim of securing a strong economy and tackling the climate crisis.

The board composition now being negotiated is a nominated composer Antonio Vivaldin by. The colors of the parties are reminiscent of the four seasons of Vivaldi’s work. The seven-party coalition government includes the Socialist and Liberal parties in both language areas, as well as the Greens and the Flemish Christian Democratic Party, CD&V.

Belgium has fared well with civil servants, as the various branches of government have a great deal of independent power. However, the wait of almost two years has slowed down, for example, health sector reforms, tax changes and decisions to combat climate change. The previous government discussed the climate law, but it never went through.

Belgium has set a target of phasing out nuclear power by 2025, but some decisions have yet to be taken. Abandonment will also increase greenhouse gas emissions for a while if nuclear power is replaced by fossil fuels. Belgium is therefore awaiting the government’s policy on how to reduce emissions in other sectors at the same time.

In the new government, the Flemings are in the minority, which may make the government short-lived despite its majority position. The line-up is fragile, especially due to the popularity of the Flemish right-wing extreme. These parties are excluded from the lineup. The loss is particularly stinging for the Flemish center-right party N-VA, which sat in the previous government.

Multi the Belgian was shocked in the 2019 election when right-wing populist Vlaams Belang won 15 seats and became the third largest group in parliament. Vlaams Belang has been a strong advocate of Flemish self-government and its representatives have been consulted openly on racist statements.

Last week, a small group of representatives of the Vlaams Belang stopped traffic on one of the main roads in Brussels. The protest reported by the RTBF news channel was intended to oppose “undemocratic and anti-Flemish” Vivaldi.