Belgium Belgian police search heavily armed soldier who has threatened the life of a virus researcher in favor of corona restrictions

Marc Van Ranst, a virus researcher who has spoken out in favor of coronary restrictions, has been a far-right eyeball in the past and needed police protection.

Belgian police search for a heavily armed soldier who has threatened a well-known virus researcher Marc Van Ranstia, the news agency Reuters reports. Van Ranst has advised the Belgian authorities on corona policy and advocated for coronary vaccines and societal restrictions.

According to police, the man who made the threats named Jurgen Conings has a tendency to go to the far right and is considered dangerous. He had threatened the lives of Van Ranst and his family members on Tuesday and then fled.

The man’s car had been found abandoned in the municipality of Dilsen-Stokkem near the Dutch border. Plenty of weapons had been found in the car.

Conings is on the list of “potential terrorists” in the country’s Department of Justice.

Politico news site said in Januarythat Van Ranst has been the eye of the Belgian far right in the past during the corona epidemic. He has been in need of police protection since last summer.

Van Ranst was compared in the article to the U.S. coronation expert Anthony Fauciin, which has also been in need of protection when Fauci and his family members have been threatened.

Van Ranst has often spoken in a critical tone about the far right suspected of corona action.

“I’m simply allergic to the far right,” he told Politico.