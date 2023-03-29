Belgium has started under the new national coach Domenico Tedesco. After last week’s 0-3 victory in the European Championship qualifying match against Sweden, the friendly match against Germany was also won on Tuesday evening thanks to star Kevin de Bruyne. The 2-3 in Cologne marked the Red Devils’ first victory over the Germans since 1954.
