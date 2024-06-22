Belgium beat Romania in the group stage match at Euro 2024

The Belgian national team beat Romania in the second round match of the group stage of the 2024 European Football Championship. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The meeting took place on Saturday, June 22, and ended with a score of 2:0 in favor of the Belgians. Youri Tielemans and Kevin De Bruyne scored goals for the winners. Romelu Lukaku scored another goal for the Belgian national team, but the referees canceled the forward’s goal for the third time in the tournament.

After the second round, all teams in Group E, including Belgium and Romania, have three points in their assets. The fate of tickets to the playoffs will be decided in the last round.

The final matches in Quartet E will take place on June 26. Belgium will meet with Ukraine, and Romania will meet with Slovakia.