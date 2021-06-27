The Belgian national football team won the 1/8 final match of the European Championship against the reigning champion – the Portuguese team (1: 0).

The meeting took place on June 27 at the Olympic Stadium in Seville. The only goal in the game in the 42nd minute was scored by the Belgian striker Thorgan Hazard. At the end of the match, he was replaced due to injury.

The Portuguese created a lot of dangerous moments during the meeting, but they did not manage to recoup.

After the loss, the captain of the Portuguese national team, Cristiano Ronaldo, emotionally tore off the leader’s bandage and threw it on the grass, writes “Sport-Express”…

That will most likely be Cristiano Ronaldo’s last match at the European Championships. 💔#POR pic.twitter.com/JKA2gukyIS – EUROs Tweet (@Football__Tweet) June 27, 2021

According to the head coach of the Portuguese national team Fernando Santos, in the locker room, some players burst into tears because of the loss to the Belgians.

“We are disappointed and very upset. Some even cry in the locker room. The guys gave all their strength. Belgium struck six shots and scored a goal. We had 29 shots on goal, we hit the post twice. Defeat is defeat, ”UEFA quotes him.

In the quarter-finals, the Belgian national team will play against the Italian team.

Earlier on Sunday, the Czech Republic created a sensation and reached the quarter-finals of the European Football Championship, beating the Netherlands national team in the majority.