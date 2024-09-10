The workers of the Audi factory in Brussels They seized the keys to two hundred high-end cars in an attempt to force the company’s management to negotiate a future for the plant outside Brussels. The deadline to return the keys and avoid a lawsuit was yesterday, but it was missed.

Faced with this situation of blockage, Federal Minister of Labour, Pierre-Yves Dermagne, has asked each of the parties involved in the ongoing social conflict at Audi Brussels to “engage in constructive dialogue”. The keys were “confiscated” last Thursday by employees who are demanding “clarity” on the future of the car factory, after two days earlier it was learned that the Volkswagen group would not have produced a new model at the Brussels plant.

According to the unions, Audi plans to take the 200 cars from the factory to dealerships. But the unions want to prevent the vehicles from leaving the factory, which is why they have decided to keep the keys “in a safe place,” they said. The unions said they are willing to discuss, but under certain conditions. Yesterday, however, there were moments of some tension. Around a hundred Audi workers gathered in front of the plant and burned tires – arranged in the shape of the four circles of the Audi symbol – to protest against the company’s decision to temporarily close production and not to produce a new model in Brussels.