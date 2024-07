Liège was one of the cities where arrests were made as part of a European operation coordinated between several judicial and intelligence authorities. | Photo: EFE/EPA/JULIEN WARNAND

Belgian Federal Police on Thursday (25) arrested seven suspects of preparing a jihadist attack, in a preventive anti-terrorist operation related to the Paris Olympic Games, reported Belgian newspapers Le Soir and DH Les Sport and French-language public radio RTBF.

Authorities launched the operation on the eve of the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, as the event constitutes a “potential target”, although so far there is no evidence that the suspects wanted to specifically attack the Games, sources close to the investigation told these media outlets.

The arrests took place as part of a European operation coordinated between several judicial and intelligence authorities, the sources added.

The suspects, mostly from Central Asia, claimed to be members of the Islamic State terrorist group in Khorasan, a region that spans Iran, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

At the request of a specialised terrorism investigation court, police carried out 14 operations in ten Belgian cities, including Antwerp, Liège and Ghent.

Authorities accused all those detained of participating in the activities of a terrorist group and financing terrorism.

