Large-scale anti-terrorism operation in Belgium: 7 people arrested on suspicion of preparing an attack

Today, Thursday 25 July, the Belgian police performed a series of searches within the scope of a large-scale anti-terrorism operation which affected several cities in Belgium. They were 7 people arrested suspected of being linked to a terrorist group and of to prepare an attack. The Belgian Federal Prosecutor’s Office announced this. It reported that “14 searches from the Federal Judicial Police of Antwerp” in 9 cities: Seraing, Antwerp, Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, Menen, Bourg-Léopold, Liège, Kortrijk, Ghent and Zonhoven. Today’s action was requested by a specialised inspector judge in terrorism matters, as reported Handle.

The next step will be to to question the 7 people arrested and the investigating judge will have to do so. He will decide later whether to subject them to arrest warrant or not. “All persons involved are suspected of participating in the activities of a terrorist group, of financing terrorism and to prepare a terrorist attack”, underlines the Prosecutor’s Office, specifying that “their goals specific have not yet been determined“.