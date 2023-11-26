Belgian Foreign Minister Lyabib: the decision to support Ukraine’s admission to the EU has not yet been made

Belgian Foreign Minister Aja Labib spoke about the kingdom’s current lack of a final decision on whether it will support at the summit in Brussels the recommendation of the European Commission (EC) to begin negotiations on Ukraine’s admission to the European Union, reports newspaper Soir.

“This decision has not yet been made,” she said, noting that in any case a pan-European consensus would be needed, which implies unanimous approval of the EC recommendation by all EU member states.

According to the diplomat, against the backdrop of the admission of new members to the European Union, there should be a restructuring of the organization itself, which will include reforming its institutions.

Earlier, the Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine Katarina Maternova assessed Ukraine’s chances of joining the European Union by 2030, admitting that this could happen. She clarified that in order to join the EU, Ukraine must fulfill all the requirements, including technical conditions.