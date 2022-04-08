The Belgian authorities have forced a factory of Ferrero, producer of Kinder chocolate, to close due to salmonella. The food watchdog FAVV is withdrawing the company’s authorization in Arlon, South Belgium. All Kinder products from this factory must be removed from the Belgian and Dutch store shelves

According to the FASFC, the measures are based on its own research. The company would also not be able to provide complete information. The factory will not be allowed to reopen until Ferrero can “provide the necessary guarantees that it complies with food safety rules and regulations.”

Ferrero, an Italian company, has already been forced to recall Kinder chocolate products in a number of countries, including the Netherlands, after salmonella infections were identified. In several European countries, people have become ill after eating products that come from the Belgian factory where Kinder Surprise eggs are also made.

In the Netherlands too

The Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) follows the instructions of the Belgian authority and will also remove the Kinder products from the shelves here. The NVWA already warned on Wednesday not to eat some products with certain best-before dates. Meanwhile, the warning applies to all Kinder chocolate.

According to Ferrero itself, the salmonella would have been detected in the company on December 15. The company now acknowledges ‘internal shortcomings’. “This is the only and correct decision to ensure the maximum level of food safety and to exclude the risk of further contamination,” Ferrero said in a press release.

