D.he Belgian police launched the largest raid in their history on Tuesday against an encrypted telephone service used by organized crime. As the public prosecutor announced, 1400 police officers were on duty, they searched around 200 objects, twenty of them with special units. 48 people were arrested by evening. The officers seized 17 tons of cocaine, 1.2 million euros in cash and 15 weapons.

The operation was concentrated in the provinces of Antwerp and Limburg, both of which are on the border with the Netherlands and are the main trading points for intoxicants. For their part, the Dutch police searched 57 homes and arrested 30 people.

At the end of 2018, the investigators managed to break into the encrypted communication network SKY ECC, which is operated from the United States and Canada and is used by criminals according to their account. Investigators intercepted a billion messages, half of which they have deciphered so far.

Since mid-February, they have been able to read the communication live until it was accessed on Tuesday and thus prevent serious crimes, in Belgium as in the Netherlands. “During the live phase, dozens of planned serious violent crimes, including kidnappings, murders and shootings, were prevented in the Netherlands alone,” said the police. SKY ECC’s servers were seized on Tuesday.

According to the Belgian public prosecutor’s office, the encryption service is on 171,000 phones worldwide. A quarter of its users are in the Netherlands (12,000) and Belgium (6,000). The provider was a competitor to EncroChat, which was broken up last year and also used by organized crime.

The network offered end-to-end encryption, and all additional functions such as cameras, microphones and satellite navigation were deactivated on the mobile phones. If a phone was confiscated, the data could be deleted remotely. The users sent text messages and pictures; there were three million messages worldwide every day. Investigators learned how gangs made appointments, conducted business and agreed to commit the most serious crimes.

The French and Dutch police had previously managed to hack the similarly structured EncroChat network. The investigators are said to have read more than a hundred million messages in two years. “It was as if we had sat at the table when the criminals were talking,” said the head of the Dutch police, Janine van den Berg, after the investigators smashed the communications service in July 2020.

They discovered numerous drug laboratories in several countries and also became aware of a torture chamber in North Brabant. According to the latest findings of the investigators, a gang planned to murder at least seven people from a rival drug cartel there. The battles between the warring clans have been increasingly violent for some time. Several explosives and hand grenades detonated in Antwerp last year.



The port of Antwerp has developed into one of the most important transshipment points for narcotics in Europe.

According to the public prosecutor’s office, half of Belgian users were in the province of Antwerp, “in and around the port”. The port has developed into one of the most important transshipment points for drugs in Europe in recent years. Last year 65.5 tons of cocaine imported from South America, usually from Colombia, Brazil and Ecuador, were seized there. The volume has increased fourteen times since 2013. The Belgian and Dutch province of Limburg in the border triangle with Germany is an important center for the production of synthetic intoxicants such as ecstasy and speed.

The largest Belgian police operation to date with 1200 officers was directed against a ring of criminal used car dealers in May 2019. The police also found them after they had broken into an encrypted telephone network.