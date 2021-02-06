A good dispute is looming between two ‘friendly’ teams. The Netherlands and Belgium are short of central defenders four months before the European Championship and they do not miss the opportunity to add new troops to the cause. His new ‘rivalry’ is the diamond that Marcelo Bielsa polishes with care at Leeds United: Pascal Struijk.

His story is very simple. Struijk, born in Deurne (Belgium) on 8-11-1999, is a national of the Netherlands. Son of a Dutch father and an Indonesian mother, he has defended the colors of the Dutch national team in the U-17 category with which he attended the 2016 European Championship, but has not been cited internationally. Now, at 21, he is one of the sensations of the Premier under the direction of Bielsa. From having an almost testimonial contribution to being essential. The circumstances have benefited him. The center-back has taken advantage of the injury of the owner Robin Koch, to win the game against the Spanish Diego Llorente and become fundamental in the backbone of the English team.

Raised in the quarry of ADO Den Haag, he passed without pain or glory for that of Ajax before making the leap to England (on a recommendation made to sporting director Victor Orta). Now Bielsa is expressing her talent. “There are many virtues that players do not use because it is more comfortable not to use them. But leaving the comfort state and going beyond is not linked to the coach but to the ambition of the player.” 100% Bielsa. That he did not hesitate to replace him after 20 minutes of the game this October for having a yellow card.

Struijk is earning the nickname of the new ‘Piqué’. In the always roller coaster that is the defense of Leeds, he is standing out for his good ball output and for his great numbers in his matches in the Premier: 12 games, at the moment. Very high numbers of passes completed without failure, in addition to winning almost all his aerial duels (he measures 1.90m). Despite being a left-handed central defender, Bielsa is using him on his right side, with a changed leg. Due to his manners and gestures on the pitch, he sometimes remembers Gerard Piqué. Therefore, the qualifier.



Roberto Martínez and De Boer have him on the agenda

Struijk has to decide with which team he would like to be an absolute international. Speculation about his future and his treason to the Netherlands have been uncovered when you started the procedures to obtain the Belgian passport, as announced by various media in the Dutch country. Circumstance, on the other hand, essential to be summoned by the Belgium coach, the Spanish Roberto Martínez. By Telegraaf reported that Martínez had a telephone conversation with Struijk and plans to summon him for the next qualifying commitments for the 2022 World Cup in Belgium, along with Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, and Thomas Vermaelen.

But the Netherlands is not throwing in the towel. Since Van Dijk’s injury has left Frank de Boer lame in cash. In addition, being able to occupy the position of left-handed center-back is a characteristic highly valued by the selector who has the Manchester City player, Nathan Aké, and with Lille defender Sven Botman, as the only effective. The two offers are on the table and now Struijk must decide.