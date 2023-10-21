He wasn’t a bomber, but a cosplayer. False terrorism alarm a Sint-Pieters-Leeuwa town not far from Brussels, in the Belgian province of Flemish Brabant, where a man who seemed “heavily armed” turned out to actually be a young boy at a fantasy fair in the nearby city of Ghent. This was reported by the Belgian press agency, citing the local police.

After the man was spotted for the first time, the police launched a large-scale search: the alert was triggered by a photo published by a local resident on social media. “Due to the current high level of terrorist threat, we immediately launched a large-scale search,” the police commissioner said. Wannes Monteyne -. We were able to identify the man from CCTV footage. His father also came forward.” The young man was headed to the Facts convention, a comics fair where many visitors dress up as science fiction or fantasy characters for the weekend, including the teenage cosplayer from Sint-Pieters-Leeuw. No danger, but the commissioner underlined that, given the situation, it is not advisable to go out in public with such a costume.

A less than spectacular operation by the Belgian police, which was harshly criticized after the attack Abdesalem LassouedTunisian, 45 years old, which killed two Swedish citizens in the city center on Monday 16 October and injured other people: the Minister of Justice of Belgium, Vincent Van Quickenborne, announced his resignation following information that emerged in the last few hours about the perpetrator of the attack. Tunisia would in fact have requested the extradition of Abdesalem Lassoued on 15 August 2022, but the request was not processed by the authorities. “It is an individual, monumental and unacceptable fault,” the minister declared at a press conference, assuming political responsibility for the incident.