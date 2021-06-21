Jürgen Conings was on the list of “potential terrorists” in the country’s Ministry of Justice. He was wanted in May through a major police operation

In Belgium the body found in the forest has been identified as a soldier on the run, says The Brussels Times.

Heavily armed Jürgen Coningsia was sought in a major police and military operation in May, but he escaped arrest at the time.

Military was found dead on Sunday.

The body was found by the mayor of Maaseik Johan Tollenaere on their cycling trip, says The Brussels Times. According to preliminary information from the Belgian Public Prosecutor’s Office, Conings committed suicide.

However, Conings’ relatives do not believe the prosecution’s theory of suicide.

“It’s not possible that 500 soldiers with their dogs couldn’t find him. They killed him. I don’t think Jürgen killed himself. Do you know him? We know. What a strange coincidence that the mayor of Maaseik happened to find him, ”said one of Conings’ relatives.

Conings disappeared on May 17 with heavy weapons he had taken from two army barracks. He was a threatening virus researcher before his disappearance Marc Van Ranstin and the spirit of this family members.

Van Ranst has advised the Belgian authorities on corona policy and advocated for coronary vaccines and societal restrictions.

Van Ranst was placed in a shelter where he remains, due to threats.

The car of a former soldier was found abandoned in the municipality of Dilsen-Stokkem near the Dutch border. There were plenty of weapons in the car.

